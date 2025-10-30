China reaffirms 2030 Moon landing goal as new space station crew introduced China is advancing its 2030 Moon landing goal by developing key hardware, including the Long March 10 rocket, moon landing suits, and an exploration vehicle.

New Delhi:

China announced Thursday that it is on track to land astronauts on the moon by 2030. This statement coincided with the introduction of the next crew heading to its space station, marking another step in the country's ambitious plans to become a leader in space exploration.

“Currently, each program of the research and development work for putting a person on the moon is progressing smoothly,” said Zhang Jingbo, spokesperson for the China Manned Space Programme. He cited progress on the Long March 10 rocket, moon landing suits, and the exploration vehicle as key achievements. “Our fixed goal of China landing a person on the moon by 2030 is firm,” he emphasised.

New crew for Tiangong space station

As part of its broader space exploration strategy, China is also preparing to send up its latest rotation of astronauts to the Tiangong space station to continue the ongoing mission to complete the structure. Each crew typically stays aboard the station for six months to conduct research.

The latest crew will be comprised of Zhang Lu, Wu Fei, and Zhang Hongzhang. They are scheduled to launch from the Jiuquan launch center at 11:44 p.m. Friday (China time).

Zhang Lu is a veteran astronaut, having previously been part of the Shenzhou 15 mission to the station.

For Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang, this flight will mark their first time in space.

The astronauts will also transport four mice (two male and two female) to the station to study the effects of weightlessness and confinement on the animals.

China began work on the Tiangong, or “Heavenly Palace,” after the country was excluded from the International Space Station due to U.S. national security concerns over the Chinese space program's direct link to the People's Liberation Army.

