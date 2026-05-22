Chandrayaan-3 honoured with 2026 Goddard Astronautics Award in US for historic Moon Mission

New Delhi:

Chandrayaan-3, India’s lunar mission, just landed the 2026 Goddard Astronautics Award from the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). The AIAA handed over the honour during the ASCEND 2026 Conference in Washington, D.C., on May 21. India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, accepted the award for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Chandrayaan-3: The journey of the mission

ISRO launched Chandrayaan-3 on July 14 (2023) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, powered by the LVM3 rocket. They built the mission using everything they learned from Chandrayaan-2, which ran into trouble when its lander lost contact in 2019. But this time, on August 23, 2023, Chandrayaan-3 hit its mark by soft-landing near the Moon’s south pole. India became the first nation to ever land in that region and only the fourth to soft-land on the Moon after the US, Russia, and China. The payload included the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, both digging into the Moon’s soil, checking the temperature, and measuring seismic activity.

The people who made it happen

It took thousands of ISRO scientists, engineers, and technicians, working for years, to pull this off. S. Somanath, former ISRO chairman, led the mission, with Mission Director P. Veeramuthuvel heading a team that tackled everything from spacecraft design to landing systems.

A record-setting budget

One thing that stood out, especially to the global space community, was Chandrayaan-3’s cost—just about ₹615 crore. That makes it one of the cheapest Moon missions ever. ISRO managed to pull off advanced space research, and they did it without breaking the bank. It’s a lesson in what you can do with sharp engineering and careful budgeting.

Why the Goddard Award?

The Goddard Astronautics Award is all about recognising major milestones in astronautics and space science. Chandrayaan-3 nailed it for technological innovation, achieving a safe Moon landing, and pushing global space research forward. This win just cements India’s place as a heavyweight in space—and shows how much ISRO’s influence has grown on the world stage.