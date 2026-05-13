ISRO Scientist Nandini Harinath’s saree from Mangalyaan Mission showcased at Smithsonian Museum

New Delhi:

The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. (the United States), now features something special from India’s space journey, a striking red-and-blue saree once worn by ISRO scientist Nandini Harinath. This is not just any outfit; rather, Harinath wore it during a key moment in the Mars Orbiter Mission, often called Mangalyaan.

Photos and videos from the museum show off the saree, draped on a mannequin and full of life with its bold colours and intricate designs. For India, and especially for women in STEM, this display means a lot. It puts a spotlight on the incredible milestones India's space scientists keep reaching.

Saree linked to India’s historic Mars Mission

Story behind the saree: Nandini Harinath wore it on the history-making day when ISRO’s Mars Orbiter finally broke free from Earth’s orbit and started its long journey to Mars—a huge leap for Indian space science.

The Smithsonian calls Harinath one of India’s “Rocket Women” and highlights her important role as the deputy operations director for the Mars mission. She was there for all the tough calls, from planning to the daily operations that kept India’s first interplanetary spacecraft on track.

Global recognition for India’s women scientists

India’s spacecraft reached Mars in 2014. That made the country the first in Asia, the fourth in the world, and impressively the first to nail it on the very first try. The mission was supposed to last just six to ten months, but Mangalyaan kept going strong for almost eight years.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NANDINI HARINA)ISRO Scientist Nandini Harinath’s saree

This Smithsonian exhibit is making waves online. People everywhere are celebrating how it honours not only India’s incredible achievements in space but also the growing presence of women in science. It’s a big symbol of how India’s space programme is winning worldwide respect, especially for doing things both creatively and on a budget.

Who is Nandini Harinath?

Nandini Harinath has been a part of more than 14 missions since joining, and her passion for space started young. With a maths-teacher mom and an engineer dad, curiosity ran in the family. She studied engineering at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels before joining ISRO.

And if you ask her, sci-fi shows like Star Trek and movies like Apollo 13 were early fuel for her dreams. In interviews, she says every mission at ISRO feels just as thrilling and important as the last.

India’s Mars Mission continues to inspire the world

So, in the end, this saree at the Smithsonian is not just fabric. It is a piece of history and a nod to India’s rise in space science. It reminds us of the trailblazing women moving science forward—and of one mission from ISRO that continues to spark dreams all over the world.