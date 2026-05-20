India tests Indigenous Suryastra Rocket System with pinpoint accuracy, boosts defence power

New Delhi:

India just pulled off a big win for its homegrown defence industry. Nibe Limited, a private Indian firm, has successfully run tests of its new Suryastra long-range rocket system at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha. They fired both the 150-km and the 300-km versions, and both hit their marks.

The accuracy here really stands out. The 150-kilometre Suryastra hit within 1.5 metres of its target. The 300-kilometre version was not far behind, striking within 2 metres. In military terms, that is called ‘Circular Error Probable’ (CEP), and lower numbers mean better aim. For long-range rockets, getting this close is a big deal.

So, what is Suryastra?

Suryastra is a fully indigenous, guided rocket artillery system designed for precision strikes – think enemy command centres, radar sites, military infrastructure, logistic hubs, anything high-value. Unlike the old-fashioned ‘dumb’ artillery rounds, Suryastra uses high-tech guidance to hit targets accurately over huge distances.

This is not just about showing off the power; it is about testing the limit of the rocket.

The 150-kilometre model is built for direct battlefield use, helping forces support operations from a bit further back.

The 300-kilometre version adds a whole new level: it lets India’s military take out strategic targets deep inside enemy territory but keeps its own personnel out of harm’s way.

Experts keep saying how vital these kinds of systems are for modern war. They can respond in a heartbeat, and their accuracy changes the game. Missed shots create problems (diplomatically and tactically), so hitting what you have been aiming for matters more than ever.

These Suryastra tests do not just show off the rockets. Rather, they are a sign of changing times for Indian defence. Private companies are now stepping up, taking on projects that used to be the domain of government giants. Nibe and others are building missile platforms, drones, and advanced electronics, for boosting India’s own manufacturing muscle and helping the country rely less on imports.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision

It all fits squarely into the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision—the idea that India should secure its own needs in defence technology. Precision weapons like Suryastra aren’t just the future; they’re the present. With accuracy like this, Suryastra is positioned to become a core part of India’s long-range arsenal. If things keep moving like this, the Indian military could soon be adding homegrown Suryastra rockets to its fighting lineup.