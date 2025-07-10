Buck Moon to light up Indian skies tonight: What is it and how to watch? India is set to witness the stunning Buck Moon tonight, which will appear large, low, and glowing in reddish-golden hues shortly after sunset. Best viewed from an open area facing the southeast, the Buck Moon will peak around 2:08 am IST.

New Delhi:

Skywatchers across India will be treated to the Buck Moon tonight (on July 10), as the first full moon will be visible bright and clear. In India, this celestial event is also aligned with Guru Purnima, which is the full moon day, and it is dedicated to the spiritual teachers by their students.

Why is it called a Buck Moon?

The Buck Moon is a name given from the Native American traditions, which is considered a male deer, which are called ‘bucks’, that starts to grow new antlers during this time.

Why is Buck Moon special?

The Buck Moon tends to appear lower and brighter in the sky, owing to its timing near the summer solstice, when the Sun takes its highest path and the Moon its lowest.

This year, it’s said to be more unique, as it follows Earth’s aphelion—when our planet is farthest from the Sun. It will be affected by a rare astronomical phenomenon that is called Major Lunar Standstill, which occurs once every 18.6 years.

When and where to watch the Buck Moon in India?

The Buck Moon will rise over India shortly after sunset today, with the Sun expected to set at 7:21 PM IST.

The Moon will be visible at around 7:40 PM IST in the southeast direction.

It will be best visible in areas where the minimal light pollution is minimal and where it has an open sky view.

Peak time to look at the Buck Moon at full brightness?

The peak time for observing the Buck Moon is after midnight, at around 2:08 AM IST. AT this time, the moon will be visible directly above the head and will be at its brightest.

For those who are keen observers, they could use binoculars or telescopes to spot features like the Tycho crater and lunar plains.

Why the Buck Moon might look reddish tonight?

It is said, and if you will notice, the Buck Moon is said to have a reddish-golden glow just after the moonrise. This will happen due to Rayleigh scattering, which is an atmospheric effect where light takes a longer path to your eyes and scatters- it is just like during the sunrise or sunset.

Whether you are based in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai or even at a remote village, the Buck Moon is a beautiful moment to step outside and look up tonight.