3rd stage pressure issue caused Earth observation mission failure: ISRO chief ISRO successfully launched the EOS-09 satellite aboard PSLV-C61. The first two stages performed as expected, but a problem was detected in the third stage.

New Delhi:

for the local The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reported that its 101st mission, which involved launching an Earth observation satellite aboard the trusted PSLV rocket, could not be completed on Sunday due to a pressure issue in the third stage of the launch vehicle. While the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) had a successful liftoff at the scheduled time of 5:59 am, the mission objectives were ultimately not achieved. According to spokesperson Narayanan, the mission targeted the PSLV-C61 EOS-09 launch from Sriharikota. He explained that the PSLV is a four-stage vehicle and that everything performed normally up to the second stage. However, a problem arose during the third stage, which is powered by a solid motor system.

Narayanan noted that there was a drop in the chamber pressure of the motor case, preventing the mission from being accomplished. He added that they were studying the entire performance in order to regroup for a future attempt.

The outcome of Sunday’s launch surprised many observers, as the PSLV has established itself as ISRO's most reliable launch vehicle. Following liftoff, the mission control center announced that the vehicle was being tracked by various ISRO centers across the country until the separation of the second stage.

Data shared by ISRO indicated that the first stage separation, originally scheduled for 111.64 seconds after liftoff, occurred at 110 seconds. The second stage ignition, intended for 111.84 seconds, took place at 110.2 seconds, and the second stage separation was expected at 264.34 seconds but actually occurred at 261.8 seconds. Despite the early signs of success, a glitch emerged during the third stage of the mission.

A retired ISRO official commented on the fate of the rocket, suggesting that it would have fallen into the sea, as the situation arose at an altitude of approximately 450 km. The EOS-09 satellite was a repeat of the EOS-04 mission launched in 2022, designed to provide remote sensing data for various operational applications and to enhance the frequency of observations.

The mission's payload included a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) capable of generating images for multiple Earth observation applications under all-weather conditions, both day and night. This capability is essential for various applications, including agriculture and forestry monitoring, disaster management, urban planning, and national security.

ISRO aimed for the mission to be debris-free, and scientists indicated that sufficient fuel had been allocated for de-orbiting the satellite after its operational life, ensuring it would decay within two years to minimise space debris.

ALSO READ: ISRO ensures Indian dishes for astronaut Shukla on space station