ISRO ensures Indian dishes for astronaut Shukla on space station

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of dishes, including different types of rice, moong dal halwa, and mango nectar, during his upcoming journey to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom Mission 4 launch scheduled for later this month. Over the course of 14 days aboard the ISS, Shukla will also be able to select from a diverse array of international cuisine approved for the mission by NASA. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has prepared a selection of rice meals, moong dal halwa, and mango nectar, among other options, specifically designed for astronauts during space missions.

"Shukla ji will get 'ghar ka khana (home food)' and also have the option to choose from international cuisine, as approved by NASA," stated DK Singh, director of ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre.

The food items developed by ISRO and DRDO, initially intended for the Gaganyaan mission, are now being made available to Shukla with NASA’s endorsement. Recently, Axiom Space released a video showcasing the crew members of Axiom Mission 4 as they sampled the many food options available for their time aboard the ISS.

In this video, Shukla is seen tasting a range of dishes, providing feedback on each based on flavor and preference. These meals will then be packaged and sent to the space station for the astronauts to enjoy during their 14-day mission.

The crew of Axiom Mission 4 includes veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson as the commander, with Shukhla serving as mission pilot, alongside Polish astronaut Sawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu as mission specialists. Axiom Space has announced that the launch will take place from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 10:33 PM IST on May 29.

