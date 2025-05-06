Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets biggest price drop ever, now available with Rs 42,000 discount The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available for Rs 87,649 for eligible buyers, featuring a premium chipset and advanced camera sensors.

If you're in the market for a premium smartphone and have been holding out for a discount or offer, the perfect opportunity has arrived. Amazon is currently running its Great Summer Sale, featuring significant discounts on high-end smartphones. For those eyeing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, you can save a whopping Rs 42,000 through various discounts and exchange offers. Here are all the details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra discount:

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available on Amazon with an initial price tag of Rs 1,29,999. You can take advantage of a flat 18 percent discount on the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, bringing the price down to Rs 1,05,999. Additionally, the platform is offering exchange discounts of up to Rs 61,000. For example, if you trade in an old iPhone 12 with 256GB storage, you can receive up to Rs 18,350 in exchange value. This can lower the final price to just Rs 87,649.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications:

This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and boasts a stunning 6.9-inch Dynamic 2X AMOLED display. The device supports 45W wired and wireless charging thanks to its robust 5,000mAh battery.

On the back, you’ll find a versatile quad-camera setup, which includes a groundbreaking 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and two 12MP cameras. For selfies and video calls, there's also a 12MP front-facing camera.

Running on OneUI 7 based on Android 15, this phone comes equipped with Google Gemini AI features to enhance your user experience.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was launched last year in 2024, originally came with a price tag of Rs 1,29,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, during the ongoing Amazon sale, it can now be snagged for just Rs 84,999.

