Internet suspended in Udaipur for 24 hours after violent protests against student stabbing incident

Internet services have been suspended for 24 hours in Rajasthan's Udaipur as authorities work to maintain peace and order in the district after a mob set fire to vehicles and pelted stones amid tension after a class 10 student stabbed another boy at a government school on Friday. According to the information, the Superintendent of Police in Udaipur has been directed to ensure that law and order are upheld under all circumstances and to take strict action against those attempting to incite unrest.

In response to the situation, five companies of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) have also been deployed in Udaipur with immediate effect by the police headquarters. Additionally, officers of the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Inspectors, along with a large number of constables, have been mobilised from neighbouring districts to assist in maintaining control and preventing any disruption.

Section imposed in Udaipur

The shocking incident occurred at a government school in Bhattiyani Chohatta, where a Class 10 student stabbed another boy. The motive behind the attack is still unclear, leaving authorities and the community searching for answers. The victim was quickly rushed to the district hospital and admitted to the ICU, where he is reported to be in stable condition. Following the stabbing, tensions escalated in the area. A large crowd gathered at Madhuban, a locality in the city, to protest the violent act. In response to the growing unrest, the police imposed Section 144, prohibiting the assembly of people to maintain law and order.

Vehicles torched, shopping mall targeted

Despite the restrictions, the situation took a violent turn as a mob began pelting stones and setting vehicles on fire. Reports indicate that three to four cars were torched. In addition, a shopping mall in the vicinity became a target of the chaos, with its glass gates and shopfronts suffering damage from stone-pelting. The police are working to control the situation and prevent further violence. They have not yet disclosed any information about potential arrests or the identity of those involved in the rioting.

