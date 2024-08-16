Section 144 imposed in Rajasthan's Udaipur after fight breaks out between two students, police rushed to spot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE 144 imposed in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Section 144 was imposed in Rajasthan’s Udaipur after a major fight broke our between two students. In the incident, one student was injured and was admitted to MB Hospital. After the incident came to limelight, workers of one Hindu organization staged demonstration outside the hospital premises.

The development comes after a fight broke out between two school students in Surajappol police station area of ​​Udaipur due to mutual disagreement. One student was seriously injured in this incident. As soon as information about the incident was received, Surajpol police station reached the spot and the injured student Devraj was taken to MB Hospital for treatment. Other members associated withg the Hindu organization also arrived at the spot.

Enraged by the incident, some of the youth members gathered at MB Hospital came out of the hospital premises and reached Chetak intersection, where they closed the shops and shouted slogans. However, the tensed situation was brought under control by police by convincing the youth who were closing the market. Police and top administration officials tried to pacify the situation.