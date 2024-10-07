Another train accident averted: Fish plate of railway track found open in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the spot

Train accident averted: Another train derailment attempt was thwarted after it was found that the fish plate of a railway track was opened in Rajasthan's Bikaner. The locals discovered that the fish plate of a railway track under the Chaukhunti Overbridge in the urban area of ​​Bikaner had been deliberately tampered with.

Some youths were seen opening the fish plate, but they fled when locals raised the alarm. Railway officials and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were immediately informed and they rushed to the scene.

Act of drug addicts

The nuts of the fish plate were promptly tightened by personnel from the railway workshop. Fortunately, no train passed over the open fish plate, preventing what could have been a major accident.

Miscreants who opened the fish plate have not been traced yet. Meanwhile, the railway authorities have dismissed any claims of a conspiracy, attributing the act to drug addicts living nearby.



Pile of soil dumped on railway track in UP

Earlier, a deliberate train derailment attempt was reported on Sunday (October 6) after authorities spotted a pile of soil dumped on the railway track. According to the information, a major accident was averted thanks to the prudence of the driver and local residents. However, the incident prompted an immediate investigation to ascertain the motive behind it.

Officials stated that on Sunday evening at around 7:55 pm, the Raghuraj Singh shuttle train number 04251 had to be briefly halted after the loco pilot spotted a pile of soil dumped on the railway track.

The soil was removed from the track, and rail traffic resumed on the route. However, the investigation launched immediately after the incident revealed key details.

Eyewitnesses mentioned that they had spotted a dumper, reportedly engaged in soil-filling work at the Ganga Expressway, dumping the soil on the track before fleeing towards Kheer. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Input: Anamika Gaur)

