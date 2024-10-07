Monday, October 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in Himachal Pradesh's Una, second incident in two days

Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in Himachal Pradesh's Una, second incident in two days

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published on: October 07, 2024 9:38 IST
Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in HP's Una
Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL) Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in HP's Una

Four coaches of the Vande Bharat Express en route to New Delhi from Amb-Andaura station here were damaged when miscreants pelted stones at the train, officials said on Sunday. They said no passengers were injured in the incident. The officials said unidentified people hurled stones at the train near Basal village around 1:15 pm on Saturday and broke window panes of two coaches. Railway police officials said the damage to the train is being assessed and all efforts are being made to catch the culprits.

The loco pilot of Vande Bharat train informed the RPF about the incident. After this RPF reached the incident site and investigated. However, no passenger was injured in this incident. Four coaches of the Vande Bharat train have suffered heavy damage in this incident including E-1, E-2, C-7 and C-10 coaches. 

Earlier, stones were pelted on the train running between Una and Churudu Takarla. 

In other stone pelting incidents on Vande Bharat, five persons were arrested for damaging Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express during a September trial run in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district. The incident occurred when the train was passing through Bagbahra railway station on its way back from Visakhapatnam to Durg during its trail run around 9 pm on Friday, said Praveen Singh Dhakad, inspector of the Railway Protection Force (Mahasamund).

The train was to flagged off from Durg on September 16 for a regular run. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement