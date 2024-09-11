Threat to blow up Baba Ramdev temple in Rajasthan, security heightened

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Baba Ramdev temple

Bomb threat: A threat to blow up the Baba Ramdev temple in Pokhran town in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan was reported after an anonymous threatening letter was found at the ticket window of Pokhran railway station, said police. Following the discovery, security at the temple of the fifteenth-century saint Baba Ramdev has been tightened.

The threatening letter found at Pokhran railway station around 7:45 pm revealed a conspiracy to blow up Baba Ramdev temple by placing a bomb in a horse being brought for the deity. The letter further mentioned that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is involved in this conspiracy.

Bomb threat at Ramdevra fair

The letter also mentioned a conspiracy to bomb the Ramdevra fair. Upon receiving the letter, railway staff immediately informed the police, who swiftly issued an alert and notified all security agencies about the threat. As a result, thorough checks are being conducted on every horse offered by devotees at the temple as part of heightened security measures.

"The letter states that the Ayodhya verdict was not justified hence a bomb will be exploded at the Ramdev temple on November 9," Superintendent of Police S Parimala said. He further said that efforts were on to trace the sender.

Image Source : INDIA TVletter received by the police

Baba Ramdev temple fair

Baba Ramdev's temple in Masuria attracts devotees from far and wide, especially during the annual Baba Ramdev Bhadwa Fair, often referred to as the Kumbh of Marwar. A grand 'Mangala Aarti' takes place at 4 am, and to manage the large crowds, heavy police deployment is arranged, with senior officials overseeing security throughout the night. The fair is so significant that the athorities declares a local holiday for the occasion.

Baba Ramdev’s guru, Balinath, whose samadhi is located 12 km away from Ramedwara at 'Guru Ka Dhuna', plays an integral role in the spiritual journey of devotees. Masuria temple president Narendra Singh said that visiting Balinath’s samadhi before proceeding to Baba Ramdev's samadhi in Runicha fulfils the devotees' wishes. Around 50 lakh devotees from all over the country visit the temple every year.

Baba Ramdev is revered as a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity. While he is worshipped as a deity by Hindus for promoting harmony and eradicating discrimination, Muslims honour him as Ramsa Pir.

Also Read: Train derailment attempt foiled, cement blocks found on tracks in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Also Read: Rajasthan Police introduces SOP for protection of married, live-in couples facing threats | DETAILS