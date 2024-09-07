Rajasthan Police introduces SOP for protection of married, live-in couples facing threats | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a significant move to safeguard couples facing threats, the Rajasthan Police has introduced a 'Standard Operating Procedure' (SOP) for addressing applications submitted by married couples and those in "close relationships." The SOP, released on Saturday, aims to streamline the process of providing protection to couples under threat, following an order by the Rajasthan High Court, Jaipur, on August 2.

The new guidelines allow couples to file protection requests themselves or through a representative or advocate. This initiative covers not only married couples but also those in close relationships who feel endangered. According to Additional Director General of Police (Civil Rights) Bhupendra Sahu, who issued the order, the purpose of the SOP is to ensure timely and efficient action on protection applications.

How couples can seek protection

Under the SOP, couples who feel threatened can submit their application for protection to the designated nodal officer of their district. The request can be made through several avenues, including:

Dialing emergency helpline numbers like 112 and women’s helpline 1090.

Using the state-level WhatsApp helpline (8764871150) or district-level WhatsApp helplines.

Contacting police control room numbers or emailing the district-level control room.

The SOP also mandates that audio and video recordings of the applicant’s statements be conducted under CCTV surveillance.

Police action and security measures

Further, once a complaint is lodged, the designated nodal officer is tasked with providing immediate interim relief to the couple. If the threat is deemed credible, the police will ensure security for the couple. If the request is not considered to have enough grounds for protection, the police are required to provide clear reasons for denial.

(With inputs from PTI)