Train derailment attempt foiled, cement blocks found on tracks in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Train derailment attempt: An attempt to derail a train in Rajasthan's Ajmer was thwarted after cement blocks were found placed on the railway tracks. Miscreants placed cement blocks weighing 70 kg at two locations between Saradhana and Bangar village railway stations.

The goods train, travelling from Phulera to Ahmedabad, encountered the blocks but managed to break through them, continuing its journey without any accidents.

The alarming incident occurred on the railway tracks between Saradhana and Bangar village stations on Sunday night (September 8 night). The heavy cement blocks, weighing approximately 70 kg each, were strategically placed to obstruct the train. However, the train's engine smashed through the blocks, averting a potentially disastrous derailment.

Following the incident, the driver of the train promptly informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF), who arrived at the scene to investigate. The RPF found remnants of the cement blocks scattered on the tracks. An FIR has been lodged at the Mangaliyawas police station, and a thorough investigation has been initiated to apprehend the culprits responsible for this dangerous act.

Kalindi Express hits LPG cylinder in Kanpur

Earlier, a major train accident was averted after the Kalindi Express collided with an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks, late Sunday night, in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The police said that an attempt was made to derail the train. Fortunately, no passenger was hurt in the incident.

According to the police, the incident happened when Kalindi Express, heading towards Haryana's Bhiwani from Prayagraj, was running in the Anwarganj-Kasganj rail section in Kanpur's Shivrajpur area. The train hit the cylinder before coming to a halt and as a result, the cylinder moved away from the tracks and a loud noise was heard.

