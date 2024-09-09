Kalindi Express derailment attempt: NIA, UP ATS begin probe, IS conspiracy suspected

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kalindi Express derailment attempt: Probe begins by various agencies.

All investigative agencies are on high alert after the Kalindi Express derailment attempt in Kanpur was reported earlier in the day. The matter is also being investigated from the angle of terrorist conspiracy. All security agencies, including intelligence agency, NIA, UP ATS have started initial investigation of the matter.

Kalindi Express: IS conspiracy suspected

Sources closely following the development suspected it to be an IS conspiracy.

Recently, terrorist Farhatullah Ghori, who is present in Pakistan, issued an audio clip and planned to train accidents in India. Moreover, the recent train accidents are also being investigated from this angle.

Delhi Police recently arrested about 14 people of ISIS from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

Major train accident was averted in Kanpur

Earlier in the day, a major train accident was averted as the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was brought to a screeching halt after hitting an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks in Kanpur, police said on Monday.

Police added that a bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also recovered from the site hinting at a sabotage bid. They said the incident was reported at 8.20 pm on Sunday when the train was running at a high speed.

FIR registered after accident attempt

An FIR has been registered in the matter and multiple teams have been formed to probe the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rajesh Kumar Singh said the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has launched an investigation separately.

"An attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express by placing the LPG cylinder on the tracks.

Soon after receiving information about the incident around 8.20 pm on Sunday, senior officials rushed to the site and launched an investigation," police said.

How was the train accident averted?

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chandra said the loco pilot saw that the LPG cylinder was placed on the tracks and applied emergency brakes.

However, before it came to a halt, the train hit the cylinder, throwing it away from the tracks, Chandra said, adding the loco pilot informed the guard and the gateman about it.

The train remained at the incident site for about 20 minutes and was again stopped at the Bilhaur station for a check, the ACP said.