Several Jaipur hospitals receive bomb threats, police probe on

Several hospitals, including CK Birla Hospital and Monilek Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan received bomb threats on Sunday. The hospitals got e-mails at 7 am in the morning. The police team and bomb disposal squad reached the hospitals immediately after getting the information.

The development comes a day after prominent malls in Navi Mumbai and Gurugram received bomb threats which later came out to be hoax.

Mall in Navi Mumbai receives bomb threat via e-mail

A prominent mall in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai was vacated on Saturday after receiving a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax as no suspicious object was found during the search.

The InOrbit mall received an e-mail stating, "Hello there, I planted bombs in the building every person inside the building will be kill (sic)", at around 11:59 AM, a Vashi police station official said.

The mall was immediately evacuated and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, ATS officials, Fire Brigade personnel, and police conducted a search with a dog squad, the official said, adding that a bomb or suspicious item was not found.

Gurugram's Ambience Mall evacuated after hoax bomb threat

Hours before Navi Mumbai's incident, Ambience Mall in Gurugram was evacuated after it received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises. Here too the threat turned out to be a hoax.

Bomb and dog squad teams were rushed to the spot and the search operation lasted four-and-a-half hours.

The Ambience Mall management received a bomb threat email at 9.27 am, police said.

The email, which was sent from hiddenbones101@gmail. com, read, "I planted bombs in the building. Every person inside the building will be killed, none of you will escape. You deserve death. I planted the bombs in the building because I hate my life. The people behind this attack are Paige and Nora,"

Assistant Commissioner of Police, DLF (Gurugram), Vikas Kaushik said, "The search operation at Ambience Mall is over and nothing has been found. We are now searching for the accused who sent the threat email."

In an official statement issued earlier in the day, Gurugram Police appealed to the general public to not panic.

(With PTI inputs)