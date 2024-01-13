Sacred 'Chadar' presented by PM Modi reaches Ajmer Sharif Dargah | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/TWITTER PM Modi presents special 'Chadar' to Muslim delegation

The 'Chadar' presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti at Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Saturday. Modi had met and presented the 'Chadar' to a delegation of Muslim community members on Thursday (January 11).

Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) minority morcha president, Jamal Siddiqui, were also present during the meeting.

In a post on X, Smriti Irani said, "Our country is moving ahead at a fast pace today while celebrating unity in diversity. May the country continue to progress like this and its people have good health and well-being with the blessings of Sufi saints."

Earlier in 2022, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered 'chadar' at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan on the 810th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on behalf of PM Modi.

