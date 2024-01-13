Saturday, January 13, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Sacred 'Chadar' presented by PM Modi reaches Ajmer Sharif Dargah | WATCH

Sacred 'Chadar' presented by PM Modi reaches Ajmer Sharif Dargah | WATCH

Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) minority morcha president, Jamal Siddiqui, were also present during the meeting.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Ajmer Published on: January 13, 2024 21:44 IST
PM Modi presents special 'Chadar' to Muslim delegation
Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/TWITTER PM Modi presents special 'Chadar' to Muslim delegation

The 'Chadar' presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti at Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Saturday.  Modi had met and presented the 'Chadar' to a delegation of Muslim community members on Thursday (January 11). 

Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) minority morcha president, Jamal Siddiqui, were also present during the meeting.

In a post on X, Smriti Irani said, "Our country is moving ahead at a fast pace today while celebrating unity in diversity. May the country continue to progress like this and its people have good health and well-being with the blessings of Sufi saints."

Earlier in 2022, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered 'chadar' at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan on the 810th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on behalf of PM Modi.

ALSO READ | PM Modi meets Muslim community delegation, offers chadar for Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Sacred News

Latest News