Rajasthan: RSS to hold 'All India Meeting of Women Coordination' in Jaipur today

Rajasthan news: The annual 'All India Meeting of Women Coordination' of the RSS will commence in Jaipur today (September 30), the organisation said in a statement.

About 300 participants from all over the country are expected to attend this two-day meeting which will be held at the Keshav Vidyapeeth in Jamdoli, the statement added. Manju Sharma, state convenor of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said participants of this meeting would discuss plans to increase the participation of the country's women in the social sector.

Future plans for the upcoming women's conferences of the organisation will also be discussed at the meeting, Sharma said. She said so far 93 women's conferences of RSS have been held in the country, adding that workers from all over India and the state working in various fields have been invited to the upcoming meeting here.

