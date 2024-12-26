Rajasthan weather update: Rain, hailstorm expected in parts of state amid intense cold wave

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Rajasthan weather update: Rajasthan is likely to experience rain and hailstorms starting Thursday, with a new western disturbance affecting the state. According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, light to moderate rain is expected in several regions, including Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions. The weather in the state remained generally dry in the last 24 hours, with dense to very dense fog in some areas and a "cold day" recorded in western Rajasthan. As the cold wave persists, these weather changes could bring some relief.

The lowest minimum was recorded at 3.8 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur (Sikar), 4.3 degrees Celsius in Sangaria (Hanumangarh), 5 degrees Celsius in Churu, 6.5 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar and 5.7 degrees Celsius in Pilani. On December 28, light rain is expected in some parts of Kota and Bharatpur divisions and the weather is expected to remain mainly dry in most of the remaining parts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a significant western disturbance is expected to arrive on the night of December 26. This system may bring hailstorms and thunderstorms to northwestern and central India, along with light to moderate snowfall in the Himalayan region on December 27 and 28.

North India reels under cold wave

It should be noted here that North India continued to reel under severe cold wave conditions though tourists in favourite destinations such as Srinagar and Shimla remained deprived of witnessing a "white Christmas" on Wednesday. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 7.3 degrees Celsius while Tabo in the Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh, recording a night temperature of minus 10.6 degrees Celsius. Cold weather conditions persisted in states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius on Christmas Day, two notches above the season's average.The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches below normal.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Kashmir weather update: Cool start at -26.86 degree celsius, here’s the latest forecast