Kashmir weather update: Cool start at -26.86 degree celsius, here’s the latest forecast

A man walks on a frost-covered wooden bridge on a cold winter morning in the interiors of the Dal Lake, in Srinagar.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of an intense cold wave, with minimum temperatures plummeting several degrees below freezing. Officials predict light snowfall in higher altitudes on Friday and Saturday due to the impact of a western disturbance. The cold has caused water bodies and supply lines in several areas to freeze, adding to the winter hardships in the valley.

Kokernag freezes as the coldest spot

The Meteorological Department reported that Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -7 degree celsius on Wednesday night, a slight relief from Tuesday’s -7.3 degree celsius. Gulmarg recorded -6 degree celsius, while Pahalgam dropped to a bone-chilling -8.6 degree celsius. The coldest spot in the region, however, was Kokernag, where temperatures dipped to -9 degree celsius. Other areas, such as Kupwara, recorded -6.7 degree celsius, and Qazigund saw a minimum of -7 degree celsius.

New year weather outlook

The weather department has indicated that an active western disturbance could impact Jammu and Kashmir from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon, bringing light snowfall to higher altitudes. However, the weather is expected to remain mostly dry on December 29, 30, and 31. For those planning to visit Kashmir in early January, light snowfall is expected in scattered locations from January 1 to 4.

Kashmir in the grip of ‘Chilla-e-Kalan’

Kashmir is currently experiencing Chilla-e-Kalan, the harshest 40-day period of winter that began on December 21. This phase is characterized by frequent snowfall and a sharp drop in temperatures. Chilla-e-Kalan will end on January 30, after which the less severe 20-day Chilla-e-Khurd and the 10-day Chilla-e-Bachha will follow, gradually bringing respite from the biting cold.

If you’re planning a New Year trip to Kashmir, brace yourself for the icy chill and possibly a scenic snowfall while keeping track of the weather updates for a seamless experience.

