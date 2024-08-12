Rajasthan: High alert issued after 19 people die in rain-related incidents

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

At least 19 people lost their lives due to torrential rains in various parts of Rajasthan since Saturday. The incessant rainfalls for two days have led to severe waterlogging on the roads in Jaipur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur and Dausa. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the parts of the state predicting heavy to very heavy rains in some districts of the state in the next 24 hours.

Five swept away in Jaipur, 7seven drowned in Bharatpur

The fatalities include five youths who were swept away while on a picnic at the Kanota dam in Jaipur. A search operation was launched but there was no success till late Sunday night. Moreover, seven people drowned in the Banganga river near Srinagar village in Bharatpur district. The deceased were identified as Pawan Singh Jatav, Saurabh Jatav, Gaurav Jatav, Bhupendra Jatav, Shantanu Jatav, Lakkhi Jatav, and Pawan Jatav.

In Jhunjhunu, three people fromSanwlod village drowned while bathing in a pond in Mehrana village. In Karauli, a father-son duo, Zakir Khan and Ziya Khan, 12, were killed on Sunday after getting trapped under the debris after the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain. In another incident, a 19-year-old student died after he slipped and fell into the Kedia stream in Banswara and was swept away by the strong current of the water. In Sawai Madhopur, a 35-year-old man drowned in a pond after he slipped and fell into the water body.

CM holds emergency meeting

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma called an emergency meeting in Jaipur on Sunday to review the disaster management situation. In a post on social media platform X on Sunday, he said, "Today I held a meeting of officials in the Chief Minister's Office regarding heavy rains in the state and gave necessary instructions to immediately strengthen all disaster management related arrangements." He said, "I request all the people of the state to stay away from water bodies and waterlogged areas, maintain distance from electric poles and power cables during rain, avoid using basements in buildings during rain, (and) pay special attention to the warnings and safety measures issued by the Disaster Management Department."

He said, "I pray to God for the safe and prosperous life of all the people of the state." Amid the warning of heavy rains in some parts of the state, the district collectors of Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Bharatpur, and Dausa have directed all government and private schools to be shut on Monday.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Heavy rains lash parts of Rajasthan, more showers predicted for next week