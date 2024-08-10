Heavy rains lash parts of Rajasthan, more showers predicted for next week

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The incessant rains continue to lash parts of Rajasthan with Pratapgarh district's Pipalkhunt recording the highest rainfall at 112 mm, the weather office said on Saturday. The weather department said Bharatpur, Alwar and Bikaner also received heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more downpours in some places for the next week.

According to the information from the weather department, Deeg in Bharatpur recorded 89 mm of rain till 8:30 am on Saturday, while Bamanwas in Sawai Madhopur recorded 76 mm. Mundawar in Alwar and Khajuwala of Bikaner recorded 72 mm and 65 mm rainfalls respectively, as stated by the Jaipur Meteorological Centre.

Rains to continue for 5-6 days

Meanwhile, the met department forecasted that there is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Jaipur, Ajmer and Kota divisions on Saturday. The heavy rain activities are likely to remain active in Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Udaipur and Bharatpur divisions for the next 5-7 days. Some parts of western Rajasthan's Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions might also receive moderate and sometimes heavy rain for the next 5-6 days, with a possibility of heavy rain at some places in the Shekhawati region.

Extremely heavy downpour creates flood-like situation

Earlier on August 6, the parts of Rajasthan witnessed extremely heavy incessant rainfall for over 24 hours creating flood-like conditions in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Pali, and Jodhpur districts. According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, Mohangarh and Bhaniyana in Jaisalmer district recorded 260 mm and 206 mm of rainfall, respectively, by 8:30 am. During the same period, Pali received 257 mm of rain, while Dechu in Jodhpur district saw 246 mm, the weather office reported. Other areas within these districts also experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall.

(With PTI Inputs)

