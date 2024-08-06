Rajasthan rains: Heavy showers cause flood-like situation in Jaisalmer, Pali and Jodhpur districts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Rajasthan rains: The extremely heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours has led to flood-like conditions in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Pali, and Jodhpur districts, said officials on Tuesday. The disaster management teams, equipped with mud pumps and tankers, have been deployed to the affected areas to remove water and assist residents.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, Mohangarh and Bhaniyana in Jaisalmer district recorded 260 mm and 206 mm of rainfall, respectively, by 8:30 am. During the same period, Pali received 257 mm of rain, while Dechu in Jodhpur district saw 246 mm, the weather office reported. Other areas within these districts also experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Jaisalmer Collector Pratap Singh and Superintendent of Police Sudheer Choudhary conducted field visits to the rain-affected areas to assess the situation. Singh mentioned that there is waterlogging in some locations, and teams from civil defence, SDRF, and the police will be reaching those areas to provide assistance.

Met dept issues warning

The Meteorological Centre has issued a warning of heavy rain in several areas of the state, particularly in western Rajasthan, over the next 24 hours.

Due to rainwater on the tracks in the Marwar-Khara Beethadi and Phalodi-Malar sections under the Jodhpur division, North Western Railway has cancelled two trains, partially cancelled three trains, and changed the routes of two trains.

The Jodhpur-Jaisalmer Express has been cancelled for Tuesday, and the Sabarmati-Jodhpur Special train has been cancelled for August 7, officials said.

Five people killed in parts of Rajasthan

Earlier on Monday, at least five people were killed in accidents caused by heavy rain which lashed several parts of Rajasthan.

Thirteen workers were buried under debris when a factory wall collapsed in the Boranada area of Jodhpur. Three of them died on the spot, according to police. In Pali, a bike rider was swept away by a strong current and died, with his body being found in the bushes three kilometres away. Geeta Devi died when a kutcha house collapsed on her in the Sojat area.

Additionally, a man fell 150 feet down Menal waterfall in Bijolia of Bhilwara while taking a selfie during a picnic with friends. He is yet to be found and is currently being searched for, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

