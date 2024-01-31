Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government transfers 13 IPS officers

Rajasthan news: In a reshuffle in the police department, the Rajasthan government today (January 13) issued transfer and posting orders for 13 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, according to the order issued by the Department of Personnel.

IPS Rajeev Kumar Sharma who was serving as Director General of Police (DGP) in law and order, Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been appointed as the new Director General (Anti-Corruption Bureau), the transfer order said. Until now, the additional charge of this post was with ADG (ACB) Hemant Priyadarshy.

Jodhpur Police Commissioner Ravi Dutt Gaur was transferred to Kota range as IG while HG Raghavendra Suhasa, who was IG Pali, was transferred to the post of IG Railways, the order said. IG Intelligence Hinglaj Dan was made IG Rules while Jodhpur range IG Jainarayan Sher replaced Dan, it said.

Who will be the new IG for CM safety?

According to the order, IG Law and Order Gaurav Srivastava was made IG CM security. Rahul Prakash, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jaipur, was shifted to Bharatpur range as IG.

Other IPS officers who have been transferred include- Prashan Kumar Khamesra, Vikas Kumar, Rajendra Singh, Anshuman Bhomia, Anil Kumar Tank and Om Prakash, it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

