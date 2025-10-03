Rajasthan: Former NSG commando who fought 26/11 terrorists arrested with 200 kg ganja in Churu | Video Rajasthan crime: For nearly 2 months, ATS and ANTF teams kept a close watch on his movements. Though he tried to evade capture by using fake mobile identities and taking shelter in remote villages, investigators combined technical surveillance with local informers’ inputs to finally track him down.

Churu:

In a dramatic twist, a former National Security Guard (NSG) commando who once fought terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks has now been arrested for running a large narcotics smuggling racket. Rajasthan Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) jointly nabbed Bajrang Singh late Wednesday night from Ratangarh in Churu district, recovering 200 kg of ganja.

From anti-terror hero to drug kingpin

Once hailed as a hero for being part of the elite NSG unit that battled terrorists at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel in the 2008 attacks, Bajrang Singh had a decorated stint before drifting into crime.

He studied only up to Class 10 before joining the Border Security Force (BSF), where he served briefly. Later, he became an NSG commando, working for seven years and participating in high-profile counterterror operations, including the 26/11 siege.

After leaving service, his influence grew in his native Sikar district, where he tried to break into politics by pushing his wife’s candidature in local elections in 2021. The failed attempt, however, connected him deeper with local power circles and, according to police, steered him toward criminal networks.

Smuggling network across states

Investigators say Bajrang Singh became the kingpin of an inter-state drug racket, smuggling ganja from Telangana and Odisha into Rajasthan for distribution. He carried a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head. ATS and ANTF officials confirmed that Singh leveraged his local clout in villages and connections with criminal groups in Odisha and Rajasthan to expand his operations.

How he was caught?

Codenamed 'Operation Ganjaney', the months-long surveillance began after specific intelligence inputs. For two months, Singh’s movements were monitored closely-

He frequently switched mobile numbers and used fake IDs to evade detection.

He tried hiding in remote villages, but ground-level informants and technical tracking narrowed down his location.

Finally, ATS and ANTF swooped down in Ratangarh (Churu), arresting him with 200 kg of cannabis in transit.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vikas Kumar called the operation a major breakthrough, "This arrest is a significant milestone in dismantling the terror-narcotics nexus in Rajasthan. Bajrang Singh’s capture shows how closely linked narcotics trafficking and security risks can be."

Interrogation underway

Police said they are currently questioning Singh to map the full extent of his network, including possible cross-border connections and funding links. His arrest is expected to open leads into the nexus of narcotics and organised crime with potential terror financing channels.