Who is Prem Chand Bairwa? All you need to know about new Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday ended its long suspense on the chief ministerial pick of Rajasthan. Bhajanlal Sharma has been named as the new CM of the state, while MLAs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa have been selected as Deputy Chief Ministers. The BJP also named Vasudev Devnani, senior BJP leader, as the next Rajasthan Assembly Speaker.

The names were announced after the BJP held a meeting with the newly elected MLAs in the state. The central observers included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Vice President Saroj Pandey and National General Secretary Vinod Tawde along with Union Minister Pralahd Joshi, who was the party's election in-charge for Rajasthan.

Who is Prem Chand Bairwa?

Bairwa is the sitting BJP MLA from the Dudu constituency in Rajasthan, as he staged a comeback following his defeat in 2018. The 49-year-old MLA won the seat in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Elections by defeating Congress candidate Babulal Nagar with a margin of 35,743 votes.

Before that, Bairwa won the Dudu constituency in 2013 by defeating Congress candidate Hazari Lal Nagar with a margin of 33,720 votes. However, he was defeated from the Dudu constituency in 2018 by Congress candidate Babu Lal Nagar with a margin of 14,779 votes.

Rajasthan Assembly elections

The BJP won 115 seats out of the 199 that went to polls, as results were announced on December 3. However, there was a long suspense on who would become the Chief Minister of the state, with many speculating former CM Vasundhara Raje to return in the post. Other BJP candidates like Kumari, Anita Bhadel, Siddhi Kumari and Baba Balaknath were also considered for the role.

When asked about the possibility of a Dalit leader being chosen as the CM, BJP leader in charge for Rajasthan Arun Singh said everything would be revealed after the meeting.

