Rajasthan: Bus with devotees returning from Mahakumbh rams truck in Kota, three killed, two injured

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a tragic incident, a bus carrying 57 Maha Kumbh pilgrims rammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota which left three killed and two others injured on Thursday, police said. The pilgrims were returning to Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur after attending the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Paryagraj when the accident took place.



As per the information, the incident took place at around 6:30 am when the bus rammed into a truck which was parked on the side of the road near Karodia village in Kota district, Assistant Sub-Inspector Hariraj Singh said.

ASI Singh further added that the deceased were identified as Kishorilal (60), his wife Kailashibai (54) and Ashok, all natives of Madhya Pradesh. All of them died on the spot while Chamanlal and Parvati sustained injuries. ASI Singh informed that other passengers were safe.

The police suspected that the accident took place after the driver dozed off while driving. Soon after the accident, the driver fled from the scene and was at large, the ASI added. ASI Singh said that the bodies were sent for post-mortem, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment at Kota’s MBS hospital.

Earlier on Wednesday, three people of a family, including a girl child, were killed after their bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Wednesday, police said. The victims were identified as Vikas (22), his sister-in-law, Natho (21) and his cousin, Anushka (8).

According to the police, the family was travelling from Firozpur to a village in Maniya on a bike to attend a programme. Their bike was hit by an unknown vehicle near a petrol pump on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway, Maniya police station in-charge Ramnaresh Meena said. Vikas, Natho and Anushka were found dead near the vehicle. However, a one-year-old survived the accident, added Meena.

(With PTI Inputs)