Rajasthan assembly erupts in chaos: Speaker Devnani accuses Congress of misconduct, gets emotional The controversy, sparked by remarks on Indira Gandhi, escalated tensions, with protests and suspensions, deepening the political divide between Congress and the state government.

A major political uproar erupted in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Tuesday as Speaker Vasudev Devnani accused Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra of misconduct and using inappropriate language. The allegations made Devnani so emotional that he was seen in tears during the session.

Devnani, deeply moved, expressed his frustration, stating, "I have been a member of this House for five terms, but I have never heard such words. I have never been biased, yet I am being subjected to such accusations. This is deeply painful." He further questioned the impact of such language on democracy, saying, "If this kind of language continues, what will happen to democracy?" Devnani also raised concerns over Dotasra's conduct, stating, "I believe he is not fit to be an MLA, but the decision lies with the House."

Controversy over comments on Indira Gandhi

The clash in the assembly stemmed from a controversial comment made by a government minister regarding former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which led to protests from the Congress party. Congress legislators, outraged by the remarks, caused a ruckus, resulting in the suspension of several members. The uproar led to a temporary disruption of the session.

On Tuesday, some suspended Congress members attempted to forcibly enter the assembly, which resulted in a scuffle with security personnel. The standoff reflected the escalating tension between the Congress and the state government.

Dotasra’s allegations against government

In response to the allegations and the ongoing controversy, Govind Singh Dotasra launched a scathing attack on the government. He claimed that the Parliamentary Affairs Minister had told him, "Our Speaker will not accept any work-related proposals; he is of no use." Dotasra further claimed that there were internal differences within the government regarding the apology and that no consensus had been reached on the matter.

Congress protests outside assembly

In protest of the suspension of its members, Congress lawmakers staged a demonstration outside the assembly on Tuesday. They argued that the suspension was unjust and that the government was undermining democratic traditions.

