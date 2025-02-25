Chaos in Delhi MCD house: AAP and BJP councillors clash, tables toppled, slogans raised | Watch Tensions soared in the Delhi MCD House as AAP and BJP councillors clashed over procedures, leading to chaos, protests, and the passage of key proposals despite the disruption.

A major dispute broke out in the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) House as the session was set to begin on Tuesday. While the Mayor, Mahesh Kumar, arrived on time and took his seat, the Deputy Commissioner did not appear, leading to a standoff. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded that the session proceed with the Additional Commissioner in charge, but this suggestion was met with strong opposition from the BJP councillors, triggering a heated argument.

As tensions escalated, BJP councillors began raising slogans, accusing former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of corruption, shouting "Kejriwal chor hai" (Kejriwal is a thief). The BJP councillors also voiced their demands, including a call for regularising all municipal employees and stopping what they termed the “deceptive” practices of the AAP-led government. The situation quickly escalated into chaos, with councillors from both parties clashing. BJP members even climbed onto tables, waving banners, and continued to disrupt the proceedings.

Despite the commotion, the MCD House managed to pass several significant proposals. Among them was a motion to regularise temporary employees, a long-standing demand from municipal staff.

Additionally, a reduction in house tax was approved for residential properties under 100 square yards and between 100-500 square yards. While the opposition parties created a ruckus, the required quorum of 70 councillors was met, and the proposals were successfully passed. The session was later adjourned until the next scheduled date.

Accusations and allegations

Following the chaos, AAP leaders accused the BJP of deliberately disrupting the session. Mukesh Goyal, an AAP councillor, blamed the BJP for deliberately delaying their arrival and creating a disturbance as soon as they did. He claimed that BJP councillors snatched the agenda from his hands and climbed onto the Mayor’s table, further derailing the proceedings. Goyal also noted that despite repeated requests, the Additional Commissioner did not take the chair, intensifying the confusion.

He alleged that the BJP’s actions were part of an internal competition among its leaders to show who could create the most ruckus to secure a future position, possibly as Chief Minister.

BJP’s response

BJP leaders, however, remained firm in their stance, calling the AAP-led government’s actions "disingenuous" and accusing it of failing to address the needs of municipal employees and residents. The opposition also demanded transparency in the government's handling of municipal services and regularization processes.

Ongoing Turmoil in Delhi Politics

The tensions at the MCD House come amid similar political unrest in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, where the second day of the session also saw heated protests. As a result, 21 AAP legislators were suspended for three days following their disruptive behaviour.

The ongoing disputes in both the MCD and the Delhi Assembly reflect the continuing political turmoil in the capital, with both the AAP and BJP engaging in a fierce battle for control and influence over the city’s governance.