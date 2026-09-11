Jaipur shocker! Man kills wife, three daughters with stone slab in their sleep, flees from spot

Jaipur:

A shocking incident has come to light from Jaipur, where four members of a family, including a woman and her three daughters, were allegedly killed in their sleep by her husband in the Govindpura area under the Kardhani police station area on Friday.

The accused, identified as Rahul Jha, allegedly smashed the heads of his wife and three young daughters with a slab of stone used in construction work, killing all four of them on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Geeta Jha and her daughters Nandini (23), Radhika (18) and Gauri (14). Geeta's body was found in a room on the first floor of the house, while the bodies of her three daughters were found in two separate rooms on the ground floor.

Police have also recovered the stone allegedly used in the killings.

Entire family wiped out

According to preliminary information, the incident took place between around 3 am and 4 am on Friday. The three daughters were reportedly aged between 17 and 23.

Police said the victims were asleep when Rahul allegedly hit them repeatedly on their heads with a heavy piece of stone, killing them at the scene. Jaipur West DCP Prashant Kiran said the mother and her three daughters were sleeping inside when they were attacked, after which the accused fled from the scene and a search is underway to nab him.

Accused made father tea before fleeing

In a bid to make things look normal, Rahul stayed back at home for a few minutes after the murders, behaving normally. At around 6 am, he reportedly prepared and served tea to his elderly father, Lakshmi Nath Jha, before fleeing the house.

Rahul worked as a trader, his father told the police. Further questioning of the locals and other family members is underway to try to ascertain the motive behind the brutal killings.

Neighbourhood in shock

Police reached the spot with a heavy deployment and secured the crime scene as shocked locals gathered around the house. Blood-stained clothes were recovered from the house and have been sent for forensic examination.

A preliminary probe suggests that a family dispute may have been behind the killings. Police are continuing their investigation in this connection, and a case has been lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

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