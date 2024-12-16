PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of projects worth Rs 46,300 crore in Rajasthan tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi Rajasthan visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jaipur on Tuesday to participate in the 'Ek Varsh - Parinam Utkarsh' program organized to mark the completion of one year of the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan.

PM Modi to inaugurate 24 projects

During the visit, he will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 24 projects worth over Rs 46,300 crores in Jaipur related to energy, road, railways and water.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will inaugurate nine projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore, which include seven projects of the central government. He will lay the foundation stone of 15 projects worth over Rs 35,300 crore, which include nine projects of the Centre and six of the state government.

The projects to be inaugurated during the event include Navnera Barrage, Smart Electricity Transmission Network and Asset Management System projects, Railway electrification of Bhildi- Samdari-Luni- Jodhpur-Merta Road-Degana - Ratangarh section and Package 12 of Delhi-Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N) (Major bridge over Mej River upto junction with SH-37A) project among other projects.

These projects will help in providing an easy commute to people and fulfil the energy needs of the state in line with PM’s vision of green energy, the statement said.

PM to lay foundation stone of Ramgarh Barrage & Mahalpur Barrage

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Ramgarh Barrage and Mahalpur Barrage to be constructed at a cost of more than Rs 9,400 crore and the system of transferring water from Navnera Barrage to Bisalpur Dam and Isarda Dam through a canal on Chambal river.

He will also lay the foundation stone for solar power plants on the rooftops of government office buildings, a 2000 MW solar park at Pugal (Bikaner) and two phases of 1000 MW solar parks and retrofitting work of drinking water supply line from Sapau (Dholpur) to Bharatpur-Deeg-Kumher-Nagar-Kaman and Pahari to Chambal-Dholpur-Bharatpur.

Apart from this, he will also lay the foundation stone of Luni-Samdari-Bhildi double line, Ajmer-Chanderia double line and Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur double line railway projects as well as other power transmission related projects.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sharma on Monday took stock of the preparations at the venue of the prime minister's meeting in Dadiya and gave appropriate instructions to the officials.

Also Read: Modi govt to introduce 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha tomorrow

Also Read: Khan Sir breaks silence on allegations of police misbehavior during BPSC protest | VIDEO