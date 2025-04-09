Kunal Kamra picks mental hospital over Bigg Boss, shares hilarious conversation with BB casting director Comedian Kunal Kamra is in the news for not the right reasons. After receiving death threats, now the comedian has been getting calls from Bigg Boss casting director.

Comedian Kunal Kamra has been in the news after his last gig. During the show, he sang a parody song on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, after which there was an uproar. The matter reached the court and summons were also issued against him along with FIRs being registered. The comedian also said that he had received about 500 death threats. Now the comedian has also given his opinion about the reality show 'Bigg Boss', which is quite shocking because he was approached for this show.

Kunal Kamra was approched for next season of Bigg Boss

Kunal Kamra shared a screenshot of the conversation with the casting director on Instagram, in which he had approached the comedian for the show and was calling himself the casting agent of the upcoming season. He wrote in the message, 'I am looking at the casting of this season of Bigg Boss. Your name seemed interesting for the show. I know it was not on your radar but you can connect with a large audience through this platform and show your real vibe. You can win their hearts. What do you think? Should we talk about it?'

What did Kunal Kamra say about 'Bigg Boss'?

Kunal replied to the alleged casting agent, 'Isse achcha pagalkhaane chala jaaun...(I'd rather go to a mental asylum)' Now it is not confirmed whether that person was right or not. However, it remains unclear whether he was approached for Bigg Boss 19 or Bigg Boss OTT 4.

Kunal Kamra is not in Mumbai

Kunal Kamra had to face a lot of criticism after the controversial things he said in his stand-up show. He had to leave Mumbai and shift to Tamil Nadu. He also refused to apologise. He has also got an interim stay on his arrest from Madras High Court. The court has extended the date to April 17.

