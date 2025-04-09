Meghalaya govt to provide free electricity, mobile recharge, petrol for retired HC judges The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved enhanced post-retirement benefits for retired judges, along with key amendments to promote linguistic inclusivity and witness protection.

In a significant move aimed at bolstering the welfare of retired judicial officials, the Meghalaya Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, has approved a substantial enhancement in the post-retirement benefits for retired Chief Justices and Judges of the Meghalaya High Court. This development follows a proposal from retired judges seeking improved retirement perks.

According to an official statement, the newly approved benefits include 1,000 units of free electricity each month, a mobile recharge allowance of Rs 4,200 (exclusive of taxes), and 100 litres of petrol. These enhancements are part of an amendment to the "Retired Judges’ Secretarial Assistant and Domestic Help Rules, 2013," reflecting the government's commitment to improving the quality of life for its retired judicial officers.

The Chief Minister took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to announce the decision, stating, “The Cabinet has approved the proposal to amend the Retired Judges’ Secretarial Assistant and Domestic Help Rules 2013. Retired Judges have proposed the enhancement of post-retirement benefits, and we are pleased to approve the same.”

The new benefits, however, will be withdrawn if the retired judges are reappointed or take up specific official roles, such as chairing commissions, ensuring that these benefits are reserved for those not engaged in such capacities.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved an increase in the sitting allowances for members of the search committee responsible for recommending names for the Lokayukta. The committee’s chairman will now receive an allowance of Rs 6,000, a significant rise from the previous Rs 3,000, while the members' allowances will increase from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.

In a move to promote linguistic inclusivity, the Meghalaya Cabinet also approved an amendment to the Meghalaya State Language Act, 2005, officially recognising Khasi and Garo as associate official languages for district-level examinations. This will ensure that local languages are given prominence in educational and administrative settings, helping to bridge the gap between the state's diverse linguistic communities.

Additionally, the Cabinet endorsed the Meghalaya Witness Protection Scheme, 2025, which aims to provide comprehensive protection for witnesses, particularly in light of new national criminal law reforms. These reforms, including the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, are set to come into effect on July 1, 2024. The scheme will ensure that witnesses can testify without fear of retaliation, supporting the integrity of the judicial process.

These progressive measures demonstrate the state government's ongoing efforts to enhance the welfare of its citizens, improve administrative functions, and ensure the protection of fundamental rights within the legal framework of Meghalaya.