Khan Sir breaks silence on allegations of police misbehavior during BPSC protest | VIDEO

BPSC protest: Patna-based tutor and YouTuber, Khan Sir, has responded to the allegations of police misbehavior during protests against changes to the rules for the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Examination. In his statement, Khan Sir clarified that the police did not misbehave with him in any way during the protests. He also mentioned that he was sick for the last 1.5 months, which contributed to his health issues during the protest.

Notably, Khan Sir was recently hospitalised following his health worsened during protests against the changes to the rules for the BPSC Preliminary Examination. He visited the dharna site in Gardani Bagh to express solidarity with the students opposing rule changes for the 70th BPSC Preliminary Examination held on December 13. While protesting, his condition worsened, and he was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Patna with complaints of dehydration and fever.

'Police did not misbehave with me'

Khan said, "Police did not misbehave with me in any way, I was sick for the last 1.5 months. I thought to take proper treatment once the BPSC exam was over, when in the morning, students were lathi-charged so I went there and I thought if I leave (protest) the students' demand wouldn't be fulfilled so I stayed back and that way my health further deteriorated."

Khan Sir spoke on normalisation process

On 'normalisation process' regarding BPSC Preliminary Examination, Khan Sir said that In different regions, "Normalisation is done when exams can't be held one day or the number of students are too much. In different regions, if different questions are being given to students, for example in Bihar, Bhagalpur, Buxar and Shivganj, this way, you are giving different questions. to 3 different regions...what happens is that, if you give me these 3 different question papers, I will get different marks, and I won't be getting the same marks for all question papers...this particular formula can be applied only to Mathematics...but it won't apply on General Studies...this discrimination must not happen with students..."

The YouTuber said that the exam was supposed to be conducted in December, initially, a notification was issued in the newspapers that, the question papers of 38 districts would be different and after this, the BPSC students and teachers went through a mental trauma.

He said that BPSC said that this way paper leaks would not happen. "The way paper leaks is a scary issue, normalisation is a scary issue too...our meeting was called and in that also we had told the Commission that it won't be possible but they did not listen to us...we had to protest because we had no choice. We stopped the protest when the Commission issued a notification that they would only use one question paper," he said.

Khan sir on contesting election

On asked whether he is planning to contest election, Khan sir said, "I don't want to contest the election, I want to clear it...I don't get enough rest after teaching. I am tired of answering."

