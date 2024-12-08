Khan Sir's health deteriorates during protest in Patna: Unseen video surfaces | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Khan Sir's health deteriorated during the BPSC protest

BPSC protest: Khan Sir, a renowned tutor and popular YouTuber from Patna, has been hospitalised following his health worsened during protests against the changes to the rules for the upcoming 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Examination.

Amid this, an unseen video of Khan Sir has surfaced in which it can be seen that his health suddenly deteriorated during the demonstration. While protesting, his condition worsened, and he was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Patna with complaints of dehydration and fever.

WATCH video here

Meanwhile, rumors were also going on social media about the arrest of Khan Sir. However, Bihar Police has denied the news of Khan Sir's arrest. Bihar Police dismissed these rumors and said that he had come to the police station on his own will to express solidarity with the protesters detained for illegal demonstration near the BPSC office.

Anu Kumari, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sachiwalay-1 said, "Khan Sir was repeatedly asked to leave the police station. On this, he requested the Gardani Bagh police station to drop him to his vehicle near Atal Path in a police vehicle. As per the request, he was dropped near Atal Path in a police vehicle, where his own car was parked. He was neither detained nor arrested."

BPSC aspirants protest in Patna

Khan Sir extended his support to BPSC aspirants protesting the recent lathi-charge incident in Patna. He visited the dharna site in Gardani Bagh to express solidarity with the students opposing rule changes for the upcoming 70th BPSC Preliminary Examination on December 13.

The police used lathi-charge to disperse the demonstrators near the BPSC office as they attempted to block traffic on Bailey Road. A case was registered against the agitators, and student leader Dilip Kumar was arrested for organizing a protest in a restricted area. While eyewitnesses claimed that two or three aspirants sustained injuries during the lathi-charge, officials denied these allegations.

Use of 'normalisation process' for examination

Khan Sir had demanded that a statement be issued by none other than the BPSC chairman ruling out the use of the 'normalisation process' for the examination, and extend the examination date as many aspirants faced technical issues while applying.

The 70th BPSC Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination, scheduled for December 13, will recruit candidates for Group A and B posts. Around five lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam, which will be conducted across 925 centres.

The BPSC on Saturday clarified that no 'normalisation process' would be followed in the BPSC exam and it will be held on December 13 across the state.

Also Read: BPSC candidates protest in Patna, police resort to lathicharge to disperse agitators

Also Read: VP Dhankhar lauds Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during central university convocation in Motihari