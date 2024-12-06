BPSC candidates protest in Patna, police resort to lathicharge to disperse agitators

Follow us on Image Source : X BPSC candidates gather in large numbers to protest in Patna.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates were seen holding demonstrations and protests outside the BPSC office in the state capital Patna. The candidates also blocked the Bailey road in the city. Videos from the demonstration site also showed police lathicharge at the agitating candidates to restore law and order. Candidates gathered uin large numbers to demanding 'one shift, one paper' for the BPSC examination.

Speaking about the demonstration Bihar DSP Anu Kumari said, "The protest is illegal as they have no permission. We are demanding the names of the delegation of five people who will keep their demands forward."

The protestors were demanding to hold the 70th Civil Services prelims exam as it was conducted previously and were protesting for the normalisation of the exam.

Meanwhile, BPSC secretary Satya Prakash Sharma, said that the commission will not release the result through normalisation method, adding that rumors are being spread to tarnish the image of the commission.

Earlier, on Thursday, former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, wrote a letter to Bohar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar regarding the issues facing the BPSC candidates and demanded an immediate solution. Taking to social media platform, X, Yadav posted, "Wrote a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Minister regarding the problems of the candidates in the 70th Combined Preliminary Examination of Bihar Public Service Commission and demanded immediate solution."

He assured that if the demands of the candidates are not by the Bihar government then he will support and fight towards the cause of the candidates along with them. "If the government does not consider the demands of the candidates, we will fight shoulder to shoulder with the agitators. The NDA government should stop playing with the future and dreams of the students," Yadav wrote in the post.