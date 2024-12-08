VP Dhankhar lauds Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during central university convocation in Motihari

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday attended the second convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Bihar's Motihari and praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for taking the state to the path of development.

While addressing the event, the VP praised CM Nitish who was not present there. Without mentioning the JD(U) supremo by name, the Vice President said, "I was an MP when your current CM was a Union minister. So much has been achieved in the state under his stewardship. He has drawn lessons from our past in which we saw grim episodes like the country's gold reserves being pledged".

VP Dhankhar was talking about 1990 when, in the wake of a severe financial crisis, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had to pledge several tonnes of gold with foreign banks to raise loans.

VP hails Bihar's law and order

Dhankhar also lauded the state's improved law and order situation stating that it was not a small feat. "It seems that the glow of Nalanda, the ancient seat of learning (in present-day Bihar), is back," he added.

Dhankhar lauds Centre

Meanwhile, he also lauded PM Modi for taking the country to new heights. Dhankhar said, "The last 10 years have been marked by the eradication of a culture of corruption and middlemen seem to have been eliminated".

"The world looks at us with surprise as we keep marching towards getting our due place on the global stage. We are the fifth-largest economy as of now, but things are looking up. Soon we will leave Germany and Japan behind," said the Vice President.

(With inputs from agencies)