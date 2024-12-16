Modi govt to introduce 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lok Sabha

One Nation, One Election Bill: Law Minister Arjun Meghwal will introduce the 'One Nation' One Election' Bill in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Earlier, the bill was listed as the agenda of business for December 16.The government has already circulated the copies of the bill to the MPs so that they can study it.

It must be noted that the winter session of Parliament is ending on December 20. If this bill is not presented on December 16, the government would have only four days left to introduce the bill in this session.

Modi Cabinet approves 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

The Union Cabinet on December 12 approved the crucial 'One Nation, One Election' Bill which is likely to be tabled in the ongoing Winter Session, said the sources. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has termed as "historic" the idea of the 'one nation, one election', and claimed that the move will be cost-effective and governance-friendly. On several occasions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the concept of holding simultaneous polls, asserting it's the need of the hour.

According to sources, the Cabinet's approval is currently limited to holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies, while elections for municipalities and panchayats have been excluded "for now," despite recommendations from a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind to include them in a phased manner.

Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, have repeatedly expressed concerns about the proposed reform, arguing that it could disrupt the federal structure of the country, undermine regional parties, and concentrate power at the Centre.

The BJP has defended the idea as a measure to streamline governance and reduce election-related expenses, but critics have questioned the feasibility and implications of holding simultaneous polls across India's diverse and vast landscape.

Is concept of 'One Nation, One Election' new in India?

It should be noted here that 'One Nation, One Election' is not a new concept in India. Following the adoption of the Constitution in 1950, elections for the Lok Sabha and all state assemblies were held simultaneously every five years between 1951 to 1967. The polls were held simultaneously for the Centre and states in 1952, 1957, 1962 and 1967. The process came to an end as new states began to form and some old ones were reorganized. Following the dissolution of various legislative assemblies in 1968–1969, this practice was entirely abandoned.

