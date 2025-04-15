Parents poisons, slit throats of their three children, then tries to die by suicide in Jodhpur Police said the incident happened at Kolu Pabuji village in Phalodi tehsil of Jodhpur district on Monday night.

Jodhpur:

In a tragic and disturbing incident in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, a couple allegedly poisoned, strangled, and then slit the throats and wrists of their three children before attempting suicide, police said on Tuesday. The shocking event occurred on Monday night in Kolu Pabuji village, located in the Phalodi tehsil.

On Tuesday morning, relatives discovered a pool of blood in the courtyard and immediately alerted the authorities. All five family members were rushed to a hospital. Unfortunately, the children were declared dead on arrival, while the parents are currently undergoing treatment, the police said.

Why did the couple take this step?

According to Phalodi Superintendent of Police (SP) Pooja Awana, Shivlal and his wife Jatno Devo had an argument on Monday night which drove them to carry out the horrific act.

The SP said the couple first gave poison to their three children, Harish (9), Kiran (5), and Natthu (3). After that, they strangled the children, slit their veins with a blade, and finally used a knife to cut their throats. Following the gruesome act, the couple tried to take their own lives by slitting their own wrists, the SP added.

Empty poison bottle, blade and knife recovered

SP Awana said Shivlal's brother's wife spotted blood outside the house on Tuesday morning and informed other family members, who alerted the police. "The police who arrived at the scene found the accused husband and wife unconscious. The courtyard of the house was soaked in blood," he said.

An empty poison bottle, a blade, and a knife were recovered from the scene, according to the Superintendent of Police (SP). He said that an investigation is underway to piece together the complete sequence of events.

Other family members are being questioned, and efforts are being made to record the couple’s statements once their condition stabilizes. The bodies of the children have been sent to the mortuary, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Rajasthan tragedy: Five members of family die in accident while en route to Khatu Shyam Temple

Also Read: Jaipur hit-and-run case: Three killed, 8 injured after speeding car rams crowd, accused arrested