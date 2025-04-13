Rajasthan tragedy: Five members of family die in accident while en route to Khatu Shyam Temple Jaipur accident: The accident happened as the car they were travelling collided with a truck on the National Highway of Jaipur. The deceased include two women and a six-month-old girl.

Jaipur accident: Five members of a family from Uttar Pradesh, including two women and a six-month-old girl, tragically lost their lives on Sunday after their car collided with a truck in Jamwa Ramgarh town of Rajasthan's Jaipur district. The family was en route to the Khatu Shyam Temple to offer prayers when the accident happened.

Raisar SHO Raghuveer Singh said that the accident took place near the Nekawala toll plaza on the Dausa-Manoharpur National Highway around 8 am.

According to eyewitnesses, the impact of the collision between the car and the truck was so severe that the truck veered off the road and overturned. The police had to work hard to pull out the bodies from the car. The accident led to a massive traffic jam on the highway, with vehicles stranded for a considerable time.

Family from UP was going to offer prayers

Singh said that the family hailed from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and was en route to offer prayers at the renowned Khatu Shyam Temple. He added that the bodies have been placed in the mortuary at NIMS Hospital and will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem examination.

The victims have been identified as Satya Prakash (60), Rama Devi (55), Abhishek (35), Priyanka (30), and her six-month-old daughter.

The impact of the collision between the car and the truck was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely crushed, leaving all five occupants trapped inside. Following the crash, chaos broke out with people shouting for help. Upon receiving the information, the Raisar police rushed to the scene. Preliminary observations suggest that the accident might have occurred during an attempt to overtake, though the exact cause is still under investigation.

(With PTI inputs)

