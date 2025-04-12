Heatwave in Rajasthan from April 14, IMD predicts temperature at 45-46 degrees Celsius According to IMD, the weather is expected to remain dry across the state with temperatures likely to rise by three to four degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer by April 15.

A fresh spell of heatwave is expected to sweep across the border areas of western Rajasthan from April 14, with its intensity and spread likely to peak on April 15 and 16, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Severe heatwave conditions are likely in parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, and the Shekhawati region on April 16, where maximum temperatures in the border districts could soar to between 45 and 46 degrees Celsius.

In Jaisalmer, temperatures are expected to rise by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius, reaching up to 44 to 45 degrees Celsius by April 15. The IMD has also predicted that weather across the state will remain dry from Sunday, which may contribute further to the temperature increase.

Meanwhile, isolated thunderstorms and rain are forecast on Saturday in the Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, and Kota divisions, while Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions may experience only light, sporadic rainfall. Over the past 24 hours, parts of the state received light rain accompanied by thundershowers. Bahadurpur in Alwar recorded the highest rainfall at 29 mm.

Rainfall and Thunderstorm Updates

Temperature Highlights

Kota recorded the highest maximum temperature on Friday at 42.5 degrees Celsius, which is 3.7 degrees Celsius above normal. Sangaria (Hanumangarh) logged the lowest minimum temperature at 15.7 degrees Celsius.

