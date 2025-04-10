Rajasthan government official held for impersonating two candidates in 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam The accused official was posted as subdivisional officer in Jaisalmer's Fatehgarh. He was brought to Jaipur from Jaisalmer late on Wednesday and arrested.

The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group arrested 2018-batch Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer for allegedly appearing as a dummy candidate for two persons in the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam. The accused, identified as Hanumanaram, was posted as subdivisional officer in Jaisalmer's Fatehgarh. He was arrested after an investigation.

Additional Director General (Special Operations Group) VK Singh said Hanumanaram was brought to Jaipur from Jaisalmer late on Wednesday and arrested. "He appeared as a dummy for two candidates in the Rajasthan Police sub-inspector recruitment exam, 2021.

He was arrested after an investigation," he said.

Sent to remand for two days

Hanumanaram was produced before a court in Jaipur and sent to police remand for two days. He will be produced in court again on Friday.

Rajasthan Special Operations Group is investigating alleged irregularities in the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission conducted the recruitment exam on September 13-15, 2021.

There were allegations of paper leak and use of unfair means in the exam. Over 800 candidates were selected in the exam and are undergoing training at the police academies. Out of these, 50 trainee SIs have been arrested. Last year, in October, a cabinet committee of six ministers was formed to decide whether to cancel the exam. A committee was formed to review the exam.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel has been made the convener of the six-member cabinet committee constituted to review the SI Recruitment Examination-2021.

Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara, Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharari, Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham and Minister of State for Public Works Manju Baghmar are members of the committee.

(PTI inputs)