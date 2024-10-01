Orders issued to shoot man-eating Leopard in Udaipur after it claims seven lives

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image.

Following another tragic incident in which a woman was killed in a leopard attack, officials have ordered the shooting of a man-eating leopard that has claimed seven victims in the area. The decision was made by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Pawan Upadhyay after assessing the situation on Tuesday.

The woman was attacked early in the morning while she was in the vicinity of her home. The leopard, known for its aggressive behavior, has been responsible for multiple fatalities, causing fear and panic among local residents.

After the attack, Pawan Upadhyay and District Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal visited the scene to assess the situation firsthand. They discussed the rising threat posed by the leopard and the necessary steps to ensure public safety.

Forest officials are now mobilising efforts to track and neutralise the leopard, which has become a significant danger to the community. Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any leopard sightings immediately.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about wildlife management and human-wildlife conflict in the region. As the hunt for the leopard continues, officials are prioritising the safety of residents while seeking solutions to prevent similar occurrences in the future.