One dead, one injured as house collapses in Rajasthan's Jaipur, rescue ops underway

Jaipur:

One elderly woman died and several others were injured after a dilapidated house collapsed in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Thursday. The two women buried under the debris were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Two children and two women were present in the house at the time of the incident. However, both the children escaped and their lives were saved. The incident was reported around 7 am on Amer Road in Subhash Chowk area.

After receiving information, police, civil defense and other rescue teams reached the spot and started the rescue operations.