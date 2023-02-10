Rajasthan: Chaos in Assembly as opposition alleges CM Gehlot read old budget

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Budget News: The Rajasthan Assembly witnessed some high drama on Friday as the opposition created an uproar alleging that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot read old budget document in the House.

Opposition BJP members created ruckus in the state assembly leading to adjournment of proceedings for a brief time. Former CM Vasundhara Raje said that Gehlot kept reading for almost eight minutes. Speaker CP Joshi directed the members to maintain order in the House but the uproar continued. He then adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

"For 8 minutes, CM kept reading the old budget. When I was the CM, I used to repeatedly check and read before presenting the budget. You can imagine how safe the state is in the hands of a CM who reads out an old budget," Raje said.

The BJP further claimed that the budget has technically leaked, as state government officials rushed to get the budget copy

Ashok Gehlot clarifies

"You (Opposition) can point out only if there's a difference between what's written in the budget in my hand and its copies given to the House members. If a page was added to my budget copy by mistake, then how does the matter of leaking of budget arise?," Gehlot said.

