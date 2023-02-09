Explosives in huge quantity ‍found in Rajasthan's Dausa ahead of PM Modi's visit on Feb 12

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Rajasthan: Explosives in huge quantities have been found in Rajasthan's Dausa district ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on February 12

According to reports, police have seized approx 1000 kg of explosives, including 65 detonators, and 40 boxes with 360 gelatin sticks which are used for blasting. One gelatin stick weighs around 2.78 kg.

The explosives were being transported illegally.

Cops have arrested one Rajesh Meena, a resident of Vyas Mohalla. The vehicle in which the explosives were being carried out has also been seized.

(More to follow...)