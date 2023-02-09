Thursday, February 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Explosives in huge quantity ‍found in Rajasthan's Dausa ahead of PM Modi's visit on Feb 12

Explosives in huge quantity ‍found in Rajasthan's Dausa ahead of PM Modi's visit on Feb 12

Rajasthan: According to reports, police have seized 1000 kg (approx) of explosives, including 65 detonators, and 40 boxes with 360 gelatin sticks which are used for blasting. One gelatin stick weighs around 2.78 kg.

Reported By : Manish Bhattacharya Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Updated on: February 09, 2023 20:18 IST
Breaking News
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Rajasthan: Explosives in huge quantities have been found in Rajasthan's Dausa district ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on February 12

According to reports, police have seized approx 1000 kg of explosives, including 65 detonators, and 40 boxes with 360 gelatin sticks which are used for blasting. One gelatin stick weighs around 2.78 kg.

The explosives were being transported illegally.

Cops have arrested one Rajesh Meena, a resident of Vyas Mohalla. The vehicle in which the explosives were being carried out has also been seized.

(More to follow...)

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Top News

Related Rajasthan News

Latest News