Mother kills her three children, then dies by suicide in Rajasthan The bodies of the woman and her three children were recovered in the morning from a water tank near their house, located on a farm.

Balotra:

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Balotra district on Thursday, where a woman allegedly drowned her three children in a water tank before taking her own life by jumping into the same tank, police said. The bodies of the woman and her children were recovered in the morning from a water tank near their residence on a farm close to Tapra village in the Jasol area.

As per preliminary investigation, Mamta (32) had been living with her family for the past ten days at their farm for harvesting, Siwana DSP Neeraj Sharma said.

"On Wednesday night, after dinner, all family members went to sleep. Later, Mamta reportedly took her three children, son Naveen (7) and Rugaram (4), and daughter Manvi (6 months) and jumped into the water tank," Sharma said.

On Thursday morning, Mamta's mother-in-law discovered that she was missing from the house and began searching for her. She noticed Mamta's slippers near the edge of a water tank and, upon looking inside, saw the bodies floating in the water, police said.

The woman immediately alerted the villagers and police. A team from the Jasol police station, along with the civil defence unit and local residents, retrieved the four bodies from the tank, which were then sent for post-mortem.

Prima facie, the police suspect it to be a suicide and are investigating the cause of the incident.

According to officials, Mamta's husband, Andaram Patel, who runs a medical shop in Bengaluru, started about five months ago, has been informed. Mamta had been living in Tapra village with her children, mother-in-law, and grandmother-in-law, while her father-in-law works in a factory in Balotra.

(With PTI inputs)

