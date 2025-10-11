Rajasthan: Mother and four children die in suspected family suicide A mother and her four children in Sikar, Rajasthan, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison, sparking a police probe.

Jaipur:

A tragic incident has emerged from Sikar district in Rajasthan, where a mother and her four children allegedly died by consuming poison. The deceased include a woman and her two sons, and her two daughters. Authorities recovered ten packets of poison from the room where the bodies were found, eight of which were reportedly used. Police and forensic teams have reached the scene and are investigating the reasons behind the incident.

Family dispute cited as possible reason

The incident occurred at Aniruddh Residency in the city, where the mother, identified as Kiran, was reportedly living separately with her children due to ongoing disputes with her husband. Neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the flat and alerted the police, prompting the discovery of the bodies.

Bodies found in decomposed state

Upon arrival, police found the five bodies in a severely decomposed state. The stench was so strong that officers had to use incense and perfume before entering the flat. Ten poison packets were recovered from the scene, with eight used in the act.

Investigation underway

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and have launched a thorough investigation into the incident. Authorities are examining all aspects, including family disputes and other potential motives, to determine the cause behind this shocking act of collective suicide.