Class 12 student dies by suicide in Kota hotel room, family alleges foul play The family agreed to conduct a post-mortem on the condition that police would register a case of abetment of suicide against an unidentified person and conduct a fair investigation into the matter.

Kota:

A 12th-class student who had been missing for two days was found dead in a hotel room in Rajasthan's Kota, police said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Priti Ahedi, a resident of Kelwada town in Baran district. According to police, Priti left for school on Friday morning and never returned home, prompting her family to lodge a missing person complaint.

On Saturday evening, the police found her hanging from a ceiling fan in a hotel room in Kota, around 120 kilometres away from home.

What did the hotel staff say?

During the investigation, the hotel staff told the police that Priti had checked into the hotel around 5 pm on Friday, submitting her Aadhaar card at the reception. Staff told police that no one visited her room and she did not step out after checking in.

Circle Inspector at Nayapura police station, Vinod Kumar, said that on Saturday evening, the cleaning staff rang her room bell multiple times, but she did not open the door, raising suspicion. Following this, the manager informed the police, who broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan with a cloth (dupatta).

No suicide note was recovered from the scene, Kumar added.

Girl was seen alone in CCTV footage

According to SHO Man Singh, Kelwada Police Station, in the CCTV footage, the girl was seen alone in a civil dress, getting off an auto rickshaw near the school. She then boarded a bus.

Her family, suspecting foul play, initially refused a post-mortem, claiming that she might have been accompanied by someone to the hotel.

The family later agreed to a post-mortem on the condition that police register a case of abetment of suicide and conduct a fair investigation.

Based on their complaint, police have filed a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation is currently underway.

(With PTI inputs)

